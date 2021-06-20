Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,493 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 111,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.36. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

