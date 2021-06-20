Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 45,343 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,343 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 88,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,368,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.76 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.