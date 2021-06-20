Pancake Bunny Price Reaches $17.75 on Exchanges (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.75 or 0.00051477 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.72 or 0.00741771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00083179 BTC.

Pancake Bunny is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

