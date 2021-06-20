Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 51,078 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $719,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 149.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,421 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 125,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.