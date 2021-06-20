Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.
Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 51,078 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $719,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 149.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,421 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 125,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.