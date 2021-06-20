Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $280.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $170.30 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

