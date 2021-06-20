PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Director Acquires $49,997.00 in Stock

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PDSB opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $256.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.55.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.