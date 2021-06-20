PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Director Acquires $49,997.00 in Stock

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PDSB opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $256.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.55.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

