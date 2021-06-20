Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Camping World by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Camping World by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,584 shares of company stock worth $34,235,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CWH. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

