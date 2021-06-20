Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Invests $216,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 433.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 152,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 178,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the period.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.