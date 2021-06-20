Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368,637 shares during the period. Capstead Mortgage comprises 0.7% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,842,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,204,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,410,000 after purchasing an additional 722,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 664,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 132,462 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 107,683 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

NYSE:CMO opened at $6.39 on Friday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.