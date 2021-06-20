Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,840 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Grubhub worth $23,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Grubhub by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,811,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,176,000 after buying an additional 178,675 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Grubhub by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Grubhub by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Grubhub by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,091,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grubhub stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,181,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.69. Grubhub Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.78.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

