Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 121,770 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,167,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,770 shares during the period. The RealReal accounts for about 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.39% of The RealReal worth $49,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after acquiring an additional 94,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,950,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,762,000 after purchasing an additional 294,332 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth about $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,874. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

