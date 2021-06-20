Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 151,186 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,134,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,186 shares during the quarter. Lufax makes up approximately 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Lufax worth $60,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Lufax by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,287,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,252,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,825,000 after purchasing an additional 442,671 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of Lufax stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 28,548,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,756. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lufax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.