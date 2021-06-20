Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $19.11 Million Stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,015 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ozon were worth $19,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ozon by 35,912.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 44,891 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ozon in the first quarter valued at about $64,834,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ozon by 9.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ozon by 39.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ozon by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ozon alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on OZON. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Ozon stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,423. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.14. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.