Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $31.09 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 55,423 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $31,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $114.63. 2,875,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,594 shares of company stock worth $7,473,364 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

