Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,664 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $40,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,891,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $375,683,000 after purchasing an additional 718,404 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $11,766,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $421,672,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,054,779 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $57,496,000 after purchasing an additional 220,467 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE:UBER remained flat at $$49.70 during midday trading on Friday. 20,633,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,925,172. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

