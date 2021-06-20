Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Performance Food Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PFGC. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

PFGC stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

