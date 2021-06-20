PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Down to $46.81

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.81, but opened at $45.17. PetroChina shares last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 318 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.85.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 113.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in PetroChina during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PetroChina by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

