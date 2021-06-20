Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 460 ($6.01).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PETS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 466.43 ($6.09).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 442.80 ($5.79) on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 488 ($6.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,361.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 22.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

