Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. 37,775,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,332,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.