Phantasma Market Cap Tops $17.17 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $17.17 million and approximately $117,565.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,280.34 or 0.99935952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00033208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00072665 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000843 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

