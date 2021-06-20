Pharming Group (PHAR) and The Competition Critical Survey

Pharming Group (NASDAQ: PHAR) is one of 838 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pharming Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pharming Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $212.10 million $37.74 million 19.81 Pharming Group Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.28

Pharming Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pharming Group. Pharming Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Pharming Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pharming Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharming Group Competitors 4623 17664 38867 768 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.12%. Given Pharming Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pharming Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Pharming Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group N/A N/A N/A Pharming Group Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Summary

Pharming Group peers beat Pharming Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It also engages in the development of rhC1INH for the treatment of pre- eclampsia, acute kidney injury, and COVID-19; leniolisib, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K delta) to treat patients with activated activated PI3K delta syndrome; and alpha-glucosidase therapy for the treatment of pompe and fabry diseases. The company has development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

