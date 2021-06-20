Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Down 43.2% Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $951,589.25 and $314.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,601.09 or 0.99900418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00034134 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.99 or 0.00349319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00426186 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.17 or 0.00791594 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00072327 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00031429 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,232,150 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

