Pigeoncoin Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $22,519.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

