Pillar (PLR) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Pillar has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $4,475.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00058961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $258.87 or 0.00744473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00043916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00083773 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

PLR is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

