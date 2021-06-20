PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 41.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 106,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter.

PFN opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $10.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

