Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GDS by 20.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GDS by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,958,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $7,573,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -96.37 and a beta of 1.04. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie decreased their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

