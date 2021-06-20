Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,815 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 186.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Square by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $237.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $97.92 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 333.88, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.10.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,455,314 shares of company stock worth $336,027,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

