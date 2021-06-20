Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,872 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after buying an additional 38,998,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after buying an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after buying an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $70.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

