Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 7,400 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

