Piper Sandler Raises Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $105.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.57% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

DAR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NYSE DAR opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

