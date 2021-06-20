PolkaDomain Reaches Market Capitalization of $517,566.36 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $517,566.36 and approximately $76,460.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00129670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00175313 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,249.20 or 0.99624686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.03 or 0.00814066 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,684 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

