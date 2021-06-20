Polkadot Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.09 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Polkadot has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.01 or 0.00057553 BTC on exchanges. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $19.09 billion and approximately $1.24 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,084,382,137 coins and its circulating supply is 953,657,981 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

