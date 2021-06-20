Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading Down 43.3% Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00005849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $1.18 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00138081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00181028 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,538.52 or 0.99437654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.