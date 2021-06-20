PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PPD in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.22. PPD has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.69.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPD will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

