Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives $60.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $65,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $10,959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,632,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAX stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $21.52. 1,614,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,413. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $832.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.73.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

