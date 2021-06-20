Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Precigen were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 235,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth about $4,154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.34. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. Research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,594,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $303,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,648,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,610,405. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

