Primecoin Market Capitalization Hits $4.40 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $956,765.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,677,932 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

