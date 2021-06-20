Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,443 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,024,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 52,907 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 233,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

