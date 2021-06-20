Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $209,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Envestnet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENV stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.29 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ENV. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

