Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $685,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,088 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of WSC opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.