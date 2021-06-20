Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,179 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.24.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

