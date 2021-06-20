Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 306 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RETA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $138.00 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.26 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.