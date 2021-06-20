Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,039 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,956 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCRX opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.65.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

