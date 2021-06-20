Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 6,227 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 120.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.68.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

