Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 153.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $281.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $140.86 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

