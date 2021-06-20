Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 113.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.61. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

