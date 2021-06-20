Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 126.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock worth $1,972,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

