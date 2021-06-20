Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases 13,420 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 126.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,887 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.21. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.