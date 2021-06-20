Principal Street Partners LLC Takes $822,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $144.86 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

