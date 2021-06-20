Privatix (PRIX) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Privatix has a market cap of $64,875.23 and approximately $23,497.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00057859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00024358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.70 or 0.00730498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00043488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00083150 BTC.

Privatix Coin Profile

PRIX is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

